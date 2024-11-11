Chris Wilder joined Sheffield United fans in the pub for a sing-along after his side’s derby win over Sheffield Wednesday - and aimed a playful dig at Danny Rohl.

The Steel City was a hive of activity over the weekend as the Blades and the Owls locked horns for the first time in over five years.

It was Wilder’s Sheffield United who secured the bragging rights, edging past their bitter rivals in a 1-0 win.

As well as being the club’s manager, Wilder is a boyhood Sheffield United fan and joined the Bramall Lane faithful in a pub for celebrations later in the day.

Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a derby win over Sheffield Wednesday. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Videos shared on social media show Wilder joining in with classic Blades songs, as well as a new one that changes the name of Owls boss Danny Rohl to ‘Sausage Rohl’.

Also in attendance for the celebrations was cricket star and Blades fan Joe Root.

Speaking after the win, Wilder said: “I know the words [to Sheffield United song ‘Greasy Chip Butty’] so I belted it out a couple of times. I might belt it out a few more times tonight.

“You can’t get away from the emotion of it all. Whether it’s my family, my friends, close pals that I used to go to school with, play football with, stand on the kop with.

“You live for days like today. I’m so fortunate I have the opportunity of managing this incredible football club that is loved by us all.”

Sheffield Wednesday registered 10 shots but failed to get a single one on target on a frustrating afternoon for the Owls.