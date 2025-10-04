Conor Hourihane admits Barnsley 'gifted' point to Michael Duff's Wycombe Wanderers
Hourihane’s men were two goals to the good at Adams Park, with Reyes Cleary and Davis Keillor-Dunn having notched.
They appeared to be heading for a victory over the Chairboys, who are now led by former Reds head coach Michael Duff.
However, Wycombe struck in the 88th minute and the third minute of stoppage time to salvage a point.
Conor Hourihane delivers verdict
Hourihane said: “I’ve not looked back at the goals yet but I thought we played okay. But I told them to be really solid, not give too many chances, clean clearances, centre-backs coming through and heading the ball, full-backs inside.
“Is it a lapse of concentration? Are there other reasons that I’m aware of that I don’t want to say? We have gifted them a point and lost us two points.
“I can’t believe we’ve not won that game of football. We were so comfortable, they didn’t put pressure on us. It’s just absolutely crazy."
Michael Duff’s view
Duff did not celebrate when Wycombe levelled late on - but not out of respect for his former employers.
He explained: “Overall, it’s disappointing. I didn’t celebrate when the second goal went in.
“I should be jubilant as we’ve got a point in the last minute and it should be an amazing feeling but there was so much wrong with the first part of the game with errors and with personality, we go 2-0 down to play alright.
“In the end, you have to say well done for coming back from two down but there were loads I didn’t like.
“So I have mixed emotions as you can’t give away goals. It’s hard to win a game of football but it’s harder to win when you give the opposition two goals.
“You give goals away like that in any league you’re going to have problems. But we showed character and being two down with a few minutes left, you’d take a point and we did as we scored two good goals.”