Some sackings take the entire pyramid by surprise and Coventry’s decision to relieve Mark Robins of his duties did just that. He had overseen a rejuvenation of the Sky Blues, lifting them from League Two obscurity to cusp of the Premier League.

However, an underwhelming start to the season prompted the club to take action. At a recent forum, as reported by the BBC, Sky Blues owner Doug King said: "I'm trying to be open and transparent.

"I work hard and I give honest answers. Sometimes a tough decision has to be made. I'm sorry it had to be made. I like Mark Robins. And we've had good times together - but it had to be made. We have had a lot of applications. We have a recruitment process in place."

An array of high-profile names have been linked with the role, including Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Here are the current BetVictor frontrunners to replace Robins as Sky Blues boss.