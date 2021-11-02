Crewe Alexandra 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Richie Wellens' side finally end losing run away from home

After eight straight defeats on the road in League One this term, boss Richie Wellens maybe ought to be pleased with a point, but his second-bottom team missed chances to take all three in an improved second-half performance.

Rovers struggled through much of the opening 45 minutes at the Mornflake Stadium. They fell behind just past the half-hour mark, only for Olowu to even it up right on the stroke of half time.

AWAY POINT: For Richie Wellens and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA Wire.

Ethan Galbraith whipped in a dangerous-looking free-kick early on, only for Joe Dodoo’s slightly mis-timed effort to be sharply saved by Alex ‘keeper David Richards.

Midway through the opening period Olowu charged towards the heart of the Crewe defence, but the left-back’s arrowing drive from 20 yards was narrowly off target.

David Artell's Crewe, on the back of a four-match losing streak, then took the lead in the 33rd minute as veteran Chris Porter headed home Luke Offord's cross.

Olowu struck seconds before the break, however, poking home smartly after meeting Kyle Knoyle’s cross.

Rovers came mighty close to a second in the 56th minute when Galbraith’s header was frantically hacked off the line and the follow-up was planted wide by Dodoo from close range.

Tiago Cukur fluffed a decent chance as Rovers continued to press, while an offside flag then thwarted Jordy Hiwula with 13 minutes to go after he had prodded home.

Hiwula went close again late on, but both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Crewe Alexandra: Richards, Adebisi, Offord, Sass-Davies, Thomas, Lowery, Robertson (Mandron, 69), Murphy, Long (Gomes, 12), Porter, Kashket (Bennett, 85). Unused subs: Jaaskelainen, Knight, Finney, Daniels.

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Olowu, Galbraith, Smith, Dodoo, Rowe, Hiwula (Bostock, 83), Cukur. Unused subs: Jones, Barlow, Vilca, Horton, Hasani, Blythe.