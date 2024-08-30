Crystal Palace 'agree deal' to sign former Huddersfield Town man also linked with Newcastle United
The 25-year-old is one of the many Blues players to have been frozen out since the arrival of Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge. He has been the subject of intense speculation all summer, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa among the clubs linked.
However, according to The Athletic, Chalobah is set for a move to Selhurst Park on the final day of the summer window. The Eagles are said to have agreed a deal to take the defender on a season-long loan, with no buy option included.
While he is only set to join Palace on a temporary basis, the club are thought to be paying a fee to secure his services for the season.
If pushed over the line, the deal will be another late boost for Palace following claims that Newcastle’s interest in defender Marc Guehi has been fended off.
Chalobah is a product of the Chelsea youth system and has amassed 80 appearances for the club at senior level. He has been loaned out three occasions, with a stint at Huddersfield sandwiched between spells at Huddersfield and Lorient.
The former England youth international spent the 2019/20 season at the John Smith’s Stadium, racking up 38 appearances and scoring once. He is the younger brother of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who also ascended Chelsea’s youth ranks.
