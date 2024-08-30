Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Huddersfield Town loanee Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

However, according to The Athletic, Chalobah is set for a move to Selhurst Park on the final day of the summer window. The Eagles are said to have agreed a deal to take the defender on a season-long loan, with no buy option included.

While he is only set to join Palace on a temporary basis, the club are thought to be paying a fee to secure his services for the season.

If pushed over the line, the deal will be another late boost for Palace following claims that Newcastle’s interest in defender Marc Guehi has been fended off.

Chalobah is a product of the Chelsea youth system and has amassed 80 appearances for the club at senior level. He has been loaned out three occasions, with a stint at Huddersfield sandwiched between spells at Huddersfield and Lorient.