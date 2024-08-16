Former Huddersfield Town man linked with Newcastle United and Aston Villa amid Chelsea uncertainty
The 25-year-old is part of a bloated Chelsea squad and does not appear to be high up in the pecking order under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Reports have indicated he could be sold this summer and a host of clubs have been linked.
According to TEAMtalk, Villa are keen on the defender and could swoop before the summer window slams shut. However, it does not appear likely any of Chalobah’s admirers will be able to land him on the cheap.
Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £25m price tag on his head, as they look to ensure they receive as much financial benefit as possible. As a product of the club’s academy, the sale of Chalobah would represent ‘pure profit’ and help on the financial fair play front.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have been engaged in a well-publicised pursuit of former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. His stock soared due to stellar displays for Crystal Palace last season and grew further when he shone for England at Euro 2024. It has been claimed that if the Magpies cannot clinch a deal for Guehi, they may turn to Chalobah as an alternative target.
While Chalobah has spent the entirety of his senior career on Chelsea’s books, he has been loaned out on three separate occasions. Sandwiched between stints at Ipswich Town and Lorient, the defender had a season on loan at Huddersfield.
He made 38 appearances for the Terriers over the course of the 2019/20 season, scoring once. He is the younger brother of Nathaniel Chalobah, who recently joined Sheffield Wednesday after leaving West Bromwich Albion.
