Chelsea’s former Huddersfield Town loanee Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are keen on the defender and could swoop before the summer window slams shut. However, it does not appear likely any of Chalobah’s admirers will be able to land him on the cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £25m price tag on his head, as they look to ensure they receive as much financial benefit as possible. As a product of the club’s academy, the sale of Chalobah would represent ‘pure profit’ and help on the financial fair play front.

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have been linked with Chelsea's former Huddersfield Town defender Trevoh Chalobah. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been engaged in a well-publicised pursuit of former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. His stock soared due to stellar displays for Crystal Palace last season and grew further when he shone for England at Euro 2024. It has been claimed that if the Magpies cannot clinch a deal for Guehi, they may turn to Chalobah as an alternative target.

While Chalobah has spent the entirety of his senior career on Chelsea’s books, he has been loaned out on three separate occasions. Sandwiched between stints at Ipswich Town and Lorient, the defender had a season on loan at Huddersfield.