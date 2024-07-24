Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell former Huddersfield Town loan star Trevoh Chalobah for a fee in the region of £30/35m.

Huddersfield have had an array of talented loanees over the years and Chalobah is among the players to have been borrowed from the Premier League. He made 38 appearances for the Terriers during the 2019/20 season, registering one goal and one assist.

A temporary switch to French side Lorient followed before he was welcomed into the fold at Stamford Bridge. Despite featuring regularly when fit last season, the 25-year-old’s future is now up in the air.

He has been axed from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, with alternatives preferred in the heart of defence. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are ready to part ways with the defender.

The club reportedly believe they have sufficient depth in the centre-back and right-back positions and would allow Chalobah to depart for the right price. He has been linked with the likes of West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Addressing the decision to omit Chalobah from the America tour, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “First of all, from my point of view, it’s always sad to leave players out, that can be out of a pre-season, or can be out of the squad or out of the first eleven because in the end they all work for the same target, that is to be part of the same team.