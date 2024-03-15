The old ‘never fall in love with a loan player’ adage is hard to follow and Terriers fans have been head over heels on a number of occasions. Some went on to seal permanent moves, although some were never to be seen in a Huddersfield shirt again.

Although it has the potential to break hearts, the loan system is incredibly useful for clubs, particularly those outside of the top tier. Huddersfield are not a club who have historically had enviable financial power, therefore the borrowing of talent has proven to be a shrewd way to bolster ranks.

Loan moves across the pyramid are only increasing in frequency and Huddersfield have made use of it this season. Tom Edwards, Alex Matos and Delano Burgzorg have all been recruited temporarily, while the Terriers have also moved a host of players out on loan deals.

The Yorkshire Post asked Huddersfield fans who they thought their greatest ever loanee was – and here are the players who featured in answers, in no particular order.

1 . Aaron Mooy The all-action midfield was an instant hit at Huddersfield, helping the Terriers seal promotion to the Premier League in 2017 while on loan from Manchester City. His move was made permanent and he went on to spend another three years on the club's books.

2 . Ben Thornley Once considered among Manchester United's hottest prospects, Thornley's career was derailed by injury. However, did this not stop him having a promising loan spell at Huddersfield in 1996.

3 . Emile Smith Rowe The playmaker played a crucial role in Huddersfield's Championship survival battle in 2020.