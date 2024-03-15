The old ‘never fall in love with a loan player’ adage is hard to follow and Terriers fans have been head over heels on a number of occasions. Some went on to seal permanent moves, although some were never to be seen in a Huddersfield shirt again.
Although it has the potential to break hearts, the loan system is incredibly useful for clubs, particularly those outside of the top tier. Huddersfield are not a club who have historically had enviable financial power, therefore the borrowing of talent has proven to be a shrewd way to bolster ranks.
Loan moves across the pyramid are only increasing in frequency and Huddersfield have made use of it this season. Tom Edwards, Alex Matos and Delano Burgzorg have all been recruited temporarily, while the Terriers have also moved a host of players out on loan deals.
The Yorkshire Post asked Huddersfield fans who they thought their greatest ever loanee was – and here are the players who featured in answers, in no particular order.