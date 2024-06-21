Fulham have reportedly renewed their interest in former Huddersfield Town loan star Trevoh Chalobah.

The defender spent the 2019/20 season on loan in West Yorkshire, endearing himself to the Terriers faithful over the course of his 38 outings. A temporary switch to Lorient followed before he was brought into the Chelsea fold.

Last term, he was hampered by injury early on in the campaign but featured regularly upon his return. However, reports have suggested Chelsea see him as a sellable asset.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham have revived their interest in the former Terrier following the opening of the summer window. The report claims Chalobah is expected to push for a Chelsea stay, although it could be out of his hands.

He would represent ‘pure profit’ for the Blues in line with financial fair play regulations, meaning a sale could prove beneficial for the club. Fulham are said to be considering an approach for the 24-year-old, who Chelsea reportedly value at £25m.