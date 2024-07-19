Crystal Palace are reportedly set to lodge a bid for former Huddersfield Town playmaker Emile Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old has slid down the pecking order at Arsenal and was not a regular starter in the Premier League last season. He has also fallen away from the England picture, further fuelling speculation regarding his future.

Fulham have been linked with a swoop and reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Cottagers saw an approach knocked back by Arsenal. He has claimed Palace are now readying a bid, with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner thought to be keen on landing Smith Rowe.

Emile Smith Rowe counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In recent months, the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa have been credited with interest in Smith Rowe. However, it appears Palace and Fulham are the clubs pushing the hardest to secure his signature.

Smith Rowe has spent his entire career on Arsenal’s books, amassing 115 appearances and 18 goals at senior level. While cutting his teeth, he was loaned out to both RB Leipzig and Huddersfield.