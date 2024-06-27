Fulham and Crystal Palace 'interested' in former Huddersfield Town star previously linked with West Ham
The playmaker is remembered fondly by the John Smith’s Stadium faithful, having enjoyed a productive loan spell at Huddersfield during the 2019/20 campaign.
He has since been in and out of the Arsenal side, particularly struggling for minutes last season. The 23-year-old managed just three league starts and his lack of action has fuelled talk of a move away from the Emirates Stadium.
West Ham United have been linked with a swoop, while Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the former Terrier. According to Sky Sports, there is interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace in securing his services.
He has two years remaining on his current deal, although is said to be keen on playing more regularly than he has been. The report claims Arsenal would be willing to seriously consider any suitable offers tabled for the Gunners academy product. As an academy graduate, the sale of Smith Rowe would represent ‘pure profit’ in regards to financial fair play regulations.
He is not the only Gunner being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, nor is he the only one with a Yorkshire connection potentially on the move.
There is thought to be plenty of interest in former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah, who like Smith Rowe has struggled for regular starts under Mikel Arteta.
Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also been linked with a summer move, having lost his spot as Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper to David Raya.
