Former Leeds United star given £50m price tag amid West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham interest
Few players have had their futures speculated about more in recent months than Nketiah, who managed just 10 league starts for Arsenal last season. In a blow to his hopes of becoming a regular starter, the Gunners have been reported as being in the market for a new frontman.
RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been linked, while there has also been talk of interest in Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres. Nketiah, meanwhile, is said to be on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs.
Fulham have been linked with the 25-year-old, while Leicester City and Brentford have also been credited with interest. West Ham United are reportedly keen and Crystal Palace are among those said to be eyeing the England-capped marksman.
However, Nketiah does not appear to be a player who will come cheap. According to talkSPORT, Arsenal want £50m for the former Chelsea prospect. The report also mentions Southampton as a potential destination for Nketiah, with the Saints said to be in the market for a new forward.
A sale could prove tempting for Arsenal, as Nketiah would represent ‘pure profit’ in regards to financial fair play regulations. It could also free up funding to splash out on a high-profile goalscorer.
Nketiah joined Arsenal from Chelsea’s academy as a youngster and has collected 168 appearances at senior level for the Gunners. He was loaned out to Leeds in 2019 and notched five goals in 19 appearances.
Despite his potential and ability in front of goal, Nketiah struggled to dislodge Patrick Bamford as the first-choice number nine in Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Bielsa was eventually vindicated for retaining faith in Bamford as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
