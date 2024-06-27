Arsenal have reportedly slapped a £50m price tag on former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Few players have had their futures speculated about more in recent months than Nketiah, who managed just 10 league starts for Arsenal last season. In a blow to his hopes of becoming a regular starter, the Gunners have been reported as being in the market for a new frontman.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been linked, while there has also been talk of interest in Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres. Nketiah, meanwhile, is said to be on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal loaned Eddie Nketiah out to Leeds United in 2019. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, Nketiah does not appear to be a player who will come cheap. According to talkSPORT, Arsenal want £50m for the former Chelsea prospect. The report also mentions Southampton as a potential destination for Nketiah, with the Saints said to be in the market for a new forward.

A sale could prove tempting for Arsenal, as Nketiah would represent ‘pure profit’ in regards to financial fair play regulations. It could also free up funding to splash out on a high-profile goalscorer.

Nketiah joined Arsenal from Chelsea’s academy as a youngster and has collected 168 appearances at senior level for the Gunners. He was loaned out to Leeds in 2019 and notched five goals in 19 appearances.

