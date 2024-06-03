Fulham are reportedly willing to stump up £30m to sign former Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

Nketiah joined Leeds on loan in 2019, with the intention of developing senior experience that would push him up the pecking order at Arsenal. He was used mostly as an impact substitute by the Whites, returning to his parent club midway through the season.

Although he has since amassed over 150 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, Nketiah has not nailed down a regular starting spot in the frontline. There has been speculation regarding his future for months and it appears he could be on the move this summer.

According to The Sun, Fulham are willing to pay up to £30m for the marksman and are said to be in pole position. Wolves and Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are described as “likely” to provide competition for his signature. In recent months, he has also been linked with Leicester City and Brentford.

Arsenal are said to be reluctant to lose Nketiah, who they have nurtured since he joined the Gunners academy almost a decade ago. Everton are reportedly interested in taking the England-capped forward on loan, which could prove to be an attractive option for Arsenal.