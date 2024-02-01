All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Live

Deadline Day Live: Late business for Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday

Here we are then, Thursday February 1, English football’s Transfer Deadline Day.
By Nick Westby, Phil Harrison and Tom Coates
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 23:45 GMT

What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.

Here’s the details of when the window closes.

Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post

Show new updates
00:16 GMT

Leeds United playmaker departs

A late exit at Leeds United as young playmaker Sean McGurk seeks pastures new.

Read more HERE.

Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesImage: George Wood/Getty Images
Image: George Wood/Getty Images
00:14 GMT

Long-serving Sheffield United man moves on

John Fleck has left Sheffield United after over seven years of service, sealing a return to the Championship.

Read more HERE.

Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesNathan Stirk/Getty Images
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
23:47 GMT

Rotherham United raid neighbours

Rotherham United have secured the temporary services of a Sheffield United defender.

Read more HERE.

Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesImage: George Wood/Getty Images
Image: George Wood/Getty Images
23:45 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday make it two

Sheffield Wednesday have made another signing in the dying embers of the window.

Read more HERE.

23:27 GMT

Connor Roberts unveiled by Leeds United

Leeds United have added some much-needed defensive depth with the loan capture of Connor Roberts.

Read more HERE.

Image: Leeds UnitedImage: Leeds United
Image: Leeds United
23:17 GMT

Hull City land Championship title winner

The loan signing of Anass Zanoury from Burnley has completed a busy transfer deadline day for Hull City. Read more HERE.

Image: Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesImage: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
23:15 GMT

Loan switch and new deal for Sheffield United prodigy

Sheffield United have loaned out a young defender - and also handed him a new deal.

Read more HERE.

22:53 GMT

Harrogate Town sell defender

Harrogate Town have sold defender Kayne Ramsay for an undisclosed fee.

Read more HERE.

Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesImage: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
22:42 GMT

Callum Styles seals Barnsley exit

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has completed a deadline day loan move away from Oakwell.

Read more HERE.

Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesImage: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
22:41 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday raid Yorkshire rivals for winger

Sheffield Wednesday have signed one player with Championship experience - and another is expected to follow in the final hour of trading

Read more HERE.

Image: CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty ImagesImage: CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images
Image: CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueEFLYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.