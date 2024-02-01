Deadline Day Live: Late business for Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Leeds United playmaker departs
A late exit at Leeds United as young playmaker Sean McGurk seeks pastures new.
Long-serving Sheffield United man moves on
John Fleck has left Sheffield United after over seven years of service, sealing a return to the Championship.
Rotherham United raid neighbours
Rotherham United have secured the temporary services of a Sheffield United defender.
Sheffield Wednesday make it two
Sheffield Wednesday have made another signing in the dying embers of the window.
Connor Roberts unveiled by Leeds United
Leeds United have added some much-needed defensive depth with the loan capture of Connor Roberts.
Hull City land Championship title winner
The loan signing of Anass Zanoury from Burnley has completed a busy transfer deadline day for Hull City. Read more HERE.
Loan switch and new deal for Sheffield United prodigy
Sheffield United have loaned out a young defender - and also handed him a new deal.
Harrogate Town sell defender
Harrogate Town have sold defender Kayne Ramsay for an undisclosed fee.
Callum Styles seals Barnsley exit
Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has completed a deadline day loan move away from Oakwell.
