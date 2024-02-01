Deadline Day Live: Leeds United after Burnley defender, Sheffield United chase £15m man, Barnsley FC want two
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Is Connor Roberts of Burnley now the No 1 target for Leeds United?
Via Stuart Rayner
Danny Rohl last night, when asked should no new signings arrive, can they could stay up, he replied, “I take my group, together, and we’ll try it. In the end we’ll see if it’s enough."
Via Leon Wobschall
Barnsley head coach Neill Collins is hopeful that the Reds will bring in a couple of incoming signings before Thursday’s transfer deadline - while there remains the prospect for Callum Styles to head out of the club. On the incoming front, Fleetwood defender Josh Earl is a target for the club and the League One club have also been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke had this to say yesterday:
“I can't guarantee that something will happen in the next 24 hours. What I can guarantee is that we're trying until the last hour to make something happen."
One man who could be on the move is George Byers. According to the Sheffield Star, Byers is set to join League One side Blackpool.
Sheffield United have this morning been linked with a deadline day move for Leicester City's Harry Souttar, who is currently on Asia Cup duties with Australia.
Wednesday held by Watford...
Do the Owls still need to bring in a striker?
Sheffield Wednesday missed a hatful of chances last night as they drew 0-0 at home to Watford.
Do they still need to bring in a striker?
