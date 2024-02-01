Barnsley head coach Neill Collins is hopeful that the Reds will bring in a couple of incoming signings before Thursday’s transfer deadline - while there remains the prospect for Callum Styles to head out of the club. On the incoming front, Fleetwood defender Josh Earl is a target for the club and the League One club have also been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.