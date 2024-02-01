Deadline Day Live: Leeds United after Burnley defender, Sheffield United want Mason Holgate, Barnsley FC want two
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Leeds United winger wanted
Birmingham City are reportedly making a late move to land Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.
Sheffield United closing in on addition
Sheffield United have been searching all window for a right-sided centre-back and it looks as if they should get their man on the final evening of trading.
Doncaster Rovers recruit despite restrictions
Doncaster Rovers have made a loan signing - despite the EFL revealing they have been working under restrictions this month.
Harrogate Town latest
Things have been going well for League Two Harrogate Town, who have won six of their last eight games to move to within a point of the play-off places.
As a result, it has been a quiet window at Wetherby Road, with only goalkeeper James Belshaw's emergency loan made permanent and Luke Armstrong's departure, which had been expected in the last window, going through
That could change in the final hours, with a key player potentially leaving but a couple of players lined up to come in if that is the case, Simon Weaver has told The Yorkshire Post. Read more HERE.
AFC Bournemouth 'looking into' deal for Leeds United star
AFC Bournemouth are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.
Barnsley add defender to squad
Barnsley have completed the signing of Fleetwood Town defender Josh Earl - their second incoming arrival of the January transfer window.
Hull City bolster midfield with £4m addition
Hull City have completed the signing of Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur - a player once dubbed the 'Turkish Messi'.
Hull winger secures European loan move for remainder of 2023-24 season
HULL CITY winger Doğukan Sinik has joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor on loan for the rest of the season.
The Turkish international, who joined from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2022, has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.
He has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, with injuries having compounded his situation.
Full story HERE
Wes Foderingham reprieve as he looks set to stick with Blades
Wes Foderingham is set to stay at Sheffield United after manager Chris Wilder revealed he could play against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Earlier this week Wilder revealed the goalkreper had asked to go on loan for the last few months of his Blades contract.
But Foderingham came off the bench at Cryatal Palace on Tuesday when January signing Ivo Grbic was forced off with suspected concussion.
And Wilder told a press conference on Thursday he would have no qualms with Foderinghan playing in Saturdqy's evening kick-off.
Owls midfielder heads off to the seaside on loan
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder George Byers has joined League One side Blackpool on an initial loan deal.
Byers had been a player of interest to both Barnsley and Rotherham United, but the 28-year-old has now sealed his move to the Seasiders, initially on loan
The 27-year-old had made 22 second-tier appearances for the Owls this term. But he was out of contract in the summer and has now been allowed to move out on what could well be a busy end to the window at Hillsborough.
Full story HERE
