Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith is reportedly attracting interest, with League One side Derby County named as an interested party.

Smith arrived at Hillsborough in 2022 following a goal-laden final campaign at Rotherham United. During his time at the Millers, he worked under current Derby boss Paul Warne.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Derby were wanted ‘Smudge’ during the summer transfer window and have retained their interest.

Smith’s future is said to be undecided, although Wednesday are said to be keen for reinforcements to arrive before an exit is sanctioned. The same is said to stand for Smith’s fellow frontman Lee Gregory.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith has reportedly attracted interest. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Gregory has been linked with League Two outfit Wrexham, having slipped down the pecking order in S6.

Smith has also fallen out of favour and has made just two league appearances since his last start against Bristol City back in November.

January looks set to be a busy month for the Owls, who have also been the subject of transfer speculation regarding outgoings as well as incomings. They have reportedly been given permission to enter talks with West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry, another former Miller.