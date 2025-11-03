Hull City are set to visit Derby County for a midweek Championship showdown.

Both sides celebrated wins on the road over the weekend, as the Tigers defeated Norwich City and the Rams saw off Sheffield United.

Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi, formerly teammates at Leeds United, gave Hull three valuable points at Carrow Road.

Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic said: “They had a lot of chances and we were fortunate that they didn’t take any of them. I knew we could not play again like that so we changed things at half-time and that gave us a lot more stability in terms of our shape.

Derby County and Hull City are set to meet under the lights at Pride Park. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

“Then we get a goal and that gives us the confidence to go on and win the game. It was a great team effort in the end.

“We were not good in the first half but the players stuck together and showed a lot of character and fight to get a huge victory, a huge three points.”

Derby, meanwhile, cruised to victory in South Yorkshire courtesy of a hat-trick from former Barnsley frontman Carlton Morris.

Hull sit seventh in the Championship table, meaning a win could push the Tigers into a play-off place. Derby sit 17th but are just five points behind Hull, demonstrating the intensely competitive nature of England’s second tier.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Derby prepare to entertain Hull under the lights at Pride Park.

When is Derby County v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Hull City defeated Norwich City 2-0 at the weekend. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Is Derby County v Hull City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on TV. While it has not been given top billing on any of the Sky Sports channels, it can be watched as a bonus stream via the Sky Sports+ service.