Sergej Jakirovic conceded his Hull City side were fortunate in the first half of their 2-0 win over Norwich City.

Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi, former teammates at Leeds United, registered second-half goals to give the Tigers three points at Carrow Road.

It was a result that piled pressure on a struggling Norwich side, led by the under-fire Liam Manning.

However, Jakirovic admitted Hull were fortunate not to concede in the opening 45 minutes.

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic oversaw a 2-0 victory over Norwich City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City head coach’s verdict

He said: “In the first half we just survived. They were much better than us and we couldn’t really do much in and out of possession.

“They had a lot of chances and we were fortunate that they didn’t take any of them. I knew we could not play again like that so we changed things at half-time and that gave us a lot more stability in terms of our shape.

“Then we get a goal and that gives us the confidence to go on and win the game. It was a great team effort in the end. We were not good in the first half but the players stuck together and showed a lot of character and fight to get a huge victory, a huge three points.”

Liam Manning’s apology

His opposite number, Manning, apologised for heading into the dressing room following the full-time whistle as fans expressed their displeasure.

He said: “That was poor of me and I apologise for that. Sometimes the disappointment gets the better of you - and I didn’t want to go out there and antagonise people - but I was wrong not to go on the pitch.

The pressure mounted on Norwich City boss Liam Manning following his side's defeat to Hull City. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“To have so many excellent moments in the first half and so many terrible moments in the second really is tough to take.

“Of course I am hurting, it’s not nice and I don’t like it. I know it’s unacceptable to lose the number of games we have.

