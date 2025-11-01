Henrik Pedersen claims 'future is brighter' after Sheffield Wednesday's stalemate at West Brom
The stalemate at The Hawthorns rounded off a hectic week for the Owls, who are no longer under the control of Dejphon Chansiri.
Fresh investment is being sought out by administrators and although the waters remain choppy, there is a renewed sense of optimism.
After his side’s draw with the Baggies, Pedersen commended the way in which people have pulled together.
Brighter future predicted
Pedersen said: “To feel this atmosphere from the fans, it’s been a great week. This togetherness is a good pointer towards the future.
“We have a fantastic club and have been in a difficult situation - and still are - but the perspective now is that the future is brighter.
“The way the fans, players and staff are pulling together right now is amazing.”
West Brom were heavily fancied to defeat Wednesday, who were able to make just two loan signings in the summer. However, Pedersen’s men left the Midlands with a point in the bag.
Performance pride
Wednesday’s boss said: “I’m really proud of the performance. The theme of this week has been to be the player you want to be and who you do not want to be.
“Also, how we can keep ourselves at a high level for 90 minutes, because the tendency is we can compete but not for 90 minutes. This is the first time we have been at it mentally for 90 minutes.
“The first 10 minutes were tough but the boys kept going. We couldn’t really get out because of their pressing, but we changed a few things in the build-up and had more of the ball in the last 20 minutes of the first half.
“Our defensive organisation was really good. There’s still a lot of things we want to do better on the ball but we were strong offensively.”