Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen predicted a brighter future for the Owls after their goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stalemate at The Hawthorns rounded off a hectic week for the Owls, who are no longer under the control of Dejphon Chansiri.

Fresh investment is being sought out by administrators and although the waters remain choppy, there is a renewed sense of optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his side’s draw with the Baggies, Pedersen commended the way in which people have pulled together.

Henrik Pedersen's Sheffield Wednesday secured a point away at West Bromwich Albion. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Brighter future predicted

Pedersen said: “To feel this atmosphere from the fans, it’s been a great week. This togetherness is a good pointer towards the future.

“We have a fantastic club and have been in a difficult situation - and still are - but the perspective now is that the future is brighter.

“The way the fans, players and staff are pulling together right now is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom were heavily fancied to defeat Wednesday, who were able to make just two loan signings in the summer. However, Pedersen’s men left the Midlands with a point in the bag.

Performance pride

Wednesday’s boss said: “I’m really proud of the performance. The theme of this week has been to be the player you want to be and who you do not want to be.

“Also, how we can keep ourselves at a high level for 90 minutes, because the tendency is we can compete but not for 90 minutes. This is the first time we have been at it mentally for 90 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday battled their way to a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

“The first 10 minutes were tough but the boys kept going. We couldn’t really get out because of their pressing, but we changed a few things in the build-up and had more of the ball in the last 20 minutes of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad