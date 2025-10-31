Paul Stanley, a joint-administrator at Sheffield Wednesday, has shared an insight into the pedigree of parties eyeing the club.

Wednesday are officially in administration, meaning Dejphon Chansiri is no longer in control of the Owls.

Administrators are on the hunt for a figure capable of leading the Wednesday forward and safeguarding their future.

According to the BBC, three parties have offered proof of £50m funds as they look to complete a takeover, with more expected to come forward.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for fresh investment after the ousting of Dejphon Chansiri. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Interested parties latest

Stanley, meanwhile, has told The Star there are people with experience of owning football clubs throwing their hats in the ring.

He said: “There are people who have owned clubs; there are certainly more than one in there. There are also people who have owned similar sporting organisations.

“When we go into NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), there is a two-way street on that; they will be expecting themselves to be kept confidential and we are expecting them to keep the information they get confidential.

“It would be unfair of me to name names both on that person and on everybody else because people start to think there is favouritism.

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off the post-Dejphon Chansiri era against Oxford United. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Administrators at work

"What we have been doing, myself, [fellow administrators] Kris [Wigfield] and Julian [Pitts], is anything we have got, we are passing it to the lawyers to go through the vetting process first. We are not getting involved in having meetings with people until they have been through that because there are just too many people.

"We have got that many other things that we need to be doing. I think if people can show that they are keen, they have got the right pedigree, they have got the right money, and they are talking are about what offers they want to make, then as long as we are comfortable that we think we might get through the EFL process, then we are sort of pre-vetting it for that.