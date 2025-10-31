'Huge' Sheffield Wednesday development responded to by ex-Sheffield United midfielder Lee Hendrie

Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
FootballTalk Podcast 29.10.25
The timely payment of wages at Sheffield Wednesday feels like a “huge jump forward”, according to former Sheffield United midfielder Lee Hendrie.

After months of issues related to wage payments, staff were recently paid their wages a day early in a significant development.

While being paid on time would not ordinarily be celebrated, it provided staff with a huge sense of relief.

Wednesday have been placed into administration but the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s reign has ushered in some optimism around Hillsborough.

Former Blade weighs in

Hendrie may have represented Wednesday’s Steel City rivals in his playing days, but has been pleased by positive steps taken in S6.

He told Football League World: "It's good news to hear that that's going to happen, wages getting paid. It does feel like a huge jump forward for everyone that's around Sheffield Wednesday and obviously the Chansiri era is one that they'll want to forget, one that they'll want to move on from."

"The quicker that all these things are resolved and put to bed, there's a lot of mess and a lot to be cleaned up for Sheffield Wednesday, the fans, the players, everyone that's involved in the club to move forward. It will be a big relief and a big step forward for them."

New era at Sheffield Wednesday

Chansiri bought Wednesday in 2015 and there was promise in the early stages of his reign. However, after failure to seal promotion to the Premier League, the Owls sailed into choppy waters.

Off-field controversies and on-field struggles have haunted the South Yorkshire club, although administrators are now looking to secure fresh investment to safeguard the club’s future.

Joint-administrator Julian Pitts told The Yorkshire Post: "Clearly, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the biggest names in football, the history says it all.

"I think there will be a lot more interest still to come and the challenge for us is to cut through potential interest that isn't really going to have the financial wherewithal.

"I suspect that within the next two to three weeks we will have a real idea as to who are serious players.”

