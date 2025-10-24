Sheffield Wednesday administration: What does it mean for crisis-torn Owls?

Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration, according to reports.

Six months of financial turmoil finally caught up with owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

How has this happened?

Of the many creditors who have not been paid on time this year, it is HMRC who have forced the issue by successfully issuing a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill believed to run into seven figures.

The Owls are currently under five transfer embargoes, including one for not keeping up with payments to HMRC, and have been under 10 in total since June. They have also been placed under "fee restrictions" which mean they cannot pay transfer or loan fees for signings until the summer of 2027.Chansiri and the Owls were both charged by the Football League in June after failing to pay wages on time for the second time in three months. That has since extended to five times in seven months.

Supporters have been protesting against Chansiri's ownership in an attempt to force him out by highlighting his mismanagement and starving him of income.

The home game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday was the third match the club's supporters trust have boycotted, but the first in the Championship. The others were League Cup ties against Leeds United and Grimsby Town. On each occasion there were only around 3,000 home fans in the ground.

Individual supporters have taken the decision not to attend matches even before matters came to a head this summer, with unhappiness at Chansiri's 10-year reign deep-rooted.

CULPRIT: Hillsborough's North Stand bears the name of chairman Dejphon Chansiri, whose mismanagement has seen Sheffield Wednesday put into administration (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

What does this mean?

Going into administration will not wipe the slate clean in terms of those punishments, with a points deduction expected, but it may mitigate them.

Clubs going into administration are deducted 12 points for that too. With the Owls bottom of the league after 11 matches and playing with a threadbare squad because of their financial situation, it makes relegation from the Championship look ever more likely.

The job of the administrator is to stop the 158-year-old club going into liquidation by settling debts, and to get the best possible price for the club.

PROTESTS: Supporters have stepped up their protests against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of Sheffield Wednesday this season (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Administration will make selling the club much easier. Chansiri's asking price was understood to be unrealistic, with some putting it around the £100m mark. This was something the Football League referred to in August when it called for the Thai businessman "either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value."

Former Crystal Palace and current Lyon and Botafogo owner John Textor revealed recently he was one of "three or four" parties in discussions to buy the club. Textor has had his own financial issues, with Lyon briefly relegated to Ligue 2 over them in the summer, only to be reinstated.

The new owners will have to pass a "fit and proper person" test. Legislation to bring in a new, beefed-up version of the rules is currently going through Parliament so that the Independent Football Regulator can take charge of the process. At present it is in the hands of the Football League.

The new legislation is anticipated to come later this year.