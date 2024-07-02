Derby County snap up former Barnsley and Wrexham forward as free agent following Ipswich Town departure

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Derby County have signed former Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson following his Ipswich Town departure.

Jackson spent a year om Barnsley’s books but did not make a single first-team appearance. He was allowed to leave permanently for Accrington Stanley in 2017 and the switch was a catalyst for his career development.

A move to Ipswich followed and he was recently part of the Tractor Boys squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League. He was released at the end of the season and will be back in the Championship this term, having joined Derby.

Speaking to Rams TV, Jackson said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, to be honest. It feels like an age since we started discussions and as soon as I came here, saw the place and got a feel for the club, I knew it was somewhere that I wanted to be.

Kayden Jackson counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesKayden Jackson counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Kayden Jackson counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I met the boss [Paul Warne] six or seven years ago and we’ve always kept in touch and congratulated each other when we’ve had success. It’s been a long time coming. He reached out when I left Ipswich and from then it was a case of: 'let’s get it done'.

"We’ve had a lot of conversations over the last three or four weeks but it’s always good speaking to him. As soon as I did the first time, I knew I wanted to be here.”

He has penned a two-year deal with the club, following former Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn through the door at Pride Park.

He said: “I spoke to a few of the lads recently when it looked like it was going to happen, and they spoke so highly of the dressing room and all the boys in there. I can’t wait to get involved in that.”

