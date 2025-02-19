Derby County 'swooping' to recruit former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City man
Clements was part of the furniture at Huddersfield across a six-year spell, working with a number of head coaches between 2017 and 2023.
Among those he worked with was David Wagner and the pair were later reunited at Norwich City. Most recently, Clements worked for Stoke City during the reign of former Terriers coach Narcis Pelach.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Clements is set to link up with Derby County following their appointment of John Eustace.
It appears he could be set to replace former Rotherham United stalwart Andy Warrington, who had formed part of Paul Warne’s team at Pride Park.
He had remained in post following Warne’s dismissal, as part of the interim management team, but stepped down alongside Matt Hamshaw earlier this week.
In a statement, Derby said: “Hamshaw and Warrington were given the opportunity to remain part of the coaching set-up moving forward under new head coach John Eustace, but the club fully respects their decisions.
“The club would like to wish both Matt and Andy every success in the future and place on record its thanks for their efforts following their arrivals in September 2022.”
Eustace faces a mammoth challenge as Rams boss, with the club embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.
He took charge of the club for the first time at the weekend but watched as his side were dismantled by Queens Park Rangers.
