Derby County confirm temporary coaching team featuring ex-Rotherham United duo and former Leeds United man
Paul Warne has been relieved of his duties as Rams head coach, paying the price for a dismal run of form that has locked the club in a Championship relegation battle.
Derby’s hunt for a successor has now commenced, with a caretaker team now in place for the club’s upcoming clash with Norwich City.
Matt Hamshaw, the first-team coach during Warne’s reign, will lead the lead into their clash with the Canaries.
First-team goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington will also remain in post for the time being as part of Hamshaw’s temporary team.
Both worked with Warne at Rotherham before following him to Pride Park in 2022.
Also part of the team is former Leeds United midfielder Bradley Johnson, who announced his retirement from playing in April last year.
He is employed by the rams as a coach within their under-18s set-up and will provide assistance during the club’s period of transition.
Also stepping up from an academy role is former Derby defender Jake Buxton, who leads the club’s under-21s.
There has been no mention of Warne’s assistant, Richie Barker, in any statements shared by the Rams.
Derby said: “Derby County can confirm that first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will lead the team in Saturday’s Championship fixture at Norwich City (3pm kick-off).
“He will be supported by under-21 lead coach Jake Buxton, assistant under-18 coach Bradley Johnson and first-team goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington and the rest of the existing backroom staff.”