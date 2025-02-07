Derby County have announced the line-up of a temporary coaching team featuring figures familiar to fans of Rotherham United and Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne has been relieved of his duties as Rams head coach, paying the price for a dismal run of form that has locked the club in a Championship relegation battle.

Derby’s hunt for a successor has now commenced, with a caretaker team now in place for the club’s upcoming clash with Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hamshaw, the first-team coach during Warne’s reign, will lead the lead into their clash with the Canaries.

Matt Hamshaw will lead Derby County on a temporary basis. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

First-team goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington will also remain in post for the time being as part of Hamshaw’s temporary team.

Both worked with Warne at Rotherham before following him to Pride Park in 2022.

Also part of the team is former Leeds United midfielder Bradley Johnson, who announced his retirement from playing in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is employed by the rams as a coach within their under-18s set-up and will provide assistance during the club’s period of transition.

Bradley Johnson represented Leeds United during his playing career. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Also stepping up from an academy role is former Derby defender Jake Buxton, who leads the club’s under-21s.

There has been no mention of Warne’s assistant, Richie Barker, in any statements shared by the Rams.

Derby said: “Derby County can confirm that first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will lead the team in Saturday’s Championship fixture at Norwich City (3pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad