Does treatment of York City fans and Bundesliga silence show English protests need to go further? - Stuart Rayner

"Football is nothing without fans" read a banner over Old Trafford’s empty stands during Covid-19.

Manchester United attributed the quote to Sir Matt Busby. There is a YouTube clip of Jock Stein, once briefly Leeds United manager, saying almost the same word for word.

A few got chippy about plagiarism but both football men and many more besides probably said it because it is so obviously true. That miserable behind-closed-doors period spelt it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet English fans are still routinely taken for granted. Is it time they stood up for themselves more?

York City were told last Friday their Conference game at Boreham Wood has moved from January 6 to 7 to be shown live on television.

Tin-eared TNT Sports called it "an early Christmas present", and for those staying at home who subscribe to their channel, it was. Those who booked travel and accommodation, mindful of cheaper prices for getting in early, chucked money down the drain at the worst time.

York City Supporters Trust want free transport and reimbursement for those affected. That would be a surprise Christmas present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football Supporters Association supports them, and campaigns for rail companies to show more flexibility to the many away fans who gamble on non-refundable cheap advance tickets, but really broadcasters ought to foot the bill.

PROTESTS: Cologne's Davie Selke and Noah Atubolu of Freiburg pick up chocolate coins thrown onto the pitch by fans, in protest of the proposed DFL ownership at the weekend

But do fans roll over too easily?

The quality of football in England is much higher for money pumped in by Sky, TNT et al. Premier League clubs can pay transfer fees and wages no club outside Saudi Arabia can dream of and although the financial drop-off to the Championship, never mind the fifth tier York play in, is dangerously stark, talent trickles down.

It comes at a price but too often English football gets the trade-off wrong.

It is rare to be at a televised game where fans do not air uncomplimentary views about the broadcaster. It will only get worse.

EMPTY WORDS? A banner at Manchester United's Old Trafford home in February 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football League’s new TV deal has sold over 1,000 games a season over three years with 10 live each weekend, maybe more in the next two years.

Given Sky will also still show Premier League football galore – that league's new deal, increases live matches 25 per cent from 2025-26 – expect many inconvenient kick-offs.

The TV companies have their own rules on how much notice they give before switching games, and regularly break them. Nothing is done.

Forcing change is hard. About 100 fans marched through Hillsborough Park on Saturday demanding Dejphon Chansiri sell Sheffield Wednesday but he can set the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bundesliga stadia across Germany fell silent for 12 minutes last weekend to highlight the value of the cliched "12th man". Tennis balls and chocolate coins were thrown onto pitches to protest against plans to sell a portion of international TV rights to private equity firms.

Their protests saw Monday-night TV games dropped in 2018.

They are much better treated than their English counterparts.