Doncaster Rovers 2 Cheltenham Town 2: Luke Molyneux strike earns Grant McCann's men a point
Owen Bailey’s own goal gave Cheltenham a 15th-minute lead before George Broadbent restored parity 10 minutes after the break.
Ethon Archer immediately but Town back in front before Molyneux struck to ensure the spoils were shared.
The Robins went ahead when Jordan Thomas’ pass in from the left caused problems for the home defence and Bailey turned the ball into his own net.
Rovers hauled themselves levelled after 55 minutes when a corner was only cleared as far as Broadbent on the edge of the box and he rifled home an effort off the inside of the post from 20 yards.
Cheltenham were quickly in front again when the lively Thomas picked out Archer on the left and he cut inside and his deflected strike flew into the net.
But the points were shared as Jack Senior’s cutback was met by Molyneux to fire home from 15 yards out.