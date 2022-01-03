Doncaster Rovers aim for 'quality over quantity' in January transfer window

Rovers looked set to pick up an important three points on Sunday as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 29 minutes at Morecambe.

However, four second-half goals from the home side turned the game on its head as Doncaster were left at the foot of the League One table.

McSheffrey says Rovers could make moves earlier in the window if necessary, with his side six points from safety with 23 games gone.

"When I spoke with our head of recruitment on Saturday there was nothing concrete in terms of ready to go Monday or Tuesday, unless we sieve down the list a little bit with what is available,” said McSheffrey.

“We want to get quality over quantity and it might just be that you have to wait a week or two for that.

“It’s dependent on certain individuals. Certain individuals are in positions where they’re not available to come until a certain time of the month.

MANAGER: Gary McSheffrey. Picture: PA Wire.

“We assess the injuries over the next few days and what becomes the new priority come Monday and Tuesday and see what we can do.

“Number one target on the list might not be instantly available so do we go to number two who might be? We just have to make some good decisions about it.”

Transfer targets could be put off joining Doncaster by the club's current league position but McSheffrey feels that being involved in a survival battle could be a selling point.

“Ultimately if they’re available, it’s either a step up for them, a good challenge or they’re not playing for their clubs," he added.

“Realistically we’re not going to get a player in League One who is on fire with one of the top clubs.