Doncaster Rovers forward George Miller is closing in on a permanent move away from the club.

Eyebrows were raised when the 25-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly at the weekend. Post-match, Doncaster boss Grant McCann revealed Miller had been given permission to speak to another club and progress appears to have been made.

Speaking ahead of Doncaster’s season opener against Accrington Stanley, McCann claimed Miller will be departing permanently with a deal close to being wrapped up.

He said: “It will be a permanent. I think everything’s agreed. Since Saturday, we were waiting just on some scan reports coming back from the club he’s going to. I think everything’s come back fine. I think we’re all there, I think everything’s agreed. When that will be announced, I don’t know, in terms of both clubs."

George Miller's Doncaster Rovers days appear numbered. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Doncaster’s frontline has been bolstered over the summer, with veteran Billy Sharp and teenage prospect Ephraim Yeboah among the club’s new signings. Miller has consequently slipped down the pecking order and now appears set to seek pastures new.