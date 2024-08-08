Doncaster Rovers allowing former Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough forward to depart permanently
Eyebrows were raised when the 25-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly at the weekend. Post-match, Doncaster boss Grant McCann revealed Miller had been given permission to speak to another club and progress appears to have been made.
Speaking ahead of Doncaster’s season opener against Accrington Stanley, McCann claimed Miller will be departing permanently with a deal close to being wrapped up.
He said: “It will be a permanent. I think everything’s agreed. Since Saturday, we were waiting just on some scan reports coming back from the club he’s going to. I think everything’s come back fine. I think we’re all there, I think everything’s agreed. When that will be announced, I don’t know, in terms of both clubs."
Miller arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in 2022, making the switch from Doncaster’s South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. He enjoyed a productive maiden campaign, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances. However, injury derailed his 2023/24 season and limited him to just four appearances.
Doncaster’s frontline has been bolstered over the summer, with veteran Billy Sharp and teenage prospect Ephraim Yeboah among the club’s new signings. Miller has consequently slipped down the pecking order and now appears set to seek pastures new.
McCann said: “For me, it’s a no-brainer for George. I think we’ve done everything right by him, stuck by him last year and kept in touch with him. For us, I had to be honest with him and let him know that game time would be limited.”
