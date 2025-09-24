DONCASTER Rovers boss Grant McCann professed to mixed feelings after his side’s 3-0 EFL Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rovers’ maiden visit to the Spurs’ new stadium – and first appointment in Tottenham since the mid-1970s - looked like being an eminently forgettable one in the first quarter as the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, courtesy of strikes from Paulinha and a Jay McGrath own goal.

The visitors shrugged off that disappointment and produced a much better second-half performance, even if the outcome of the game was still pretty much nailed.

Spurs scored a third with the final kick of the game in the fourth minute of added-on time through Brennan Johnson.

Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann on the touchline during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Offering his take, McCann said: "I thought we made a really good start with a couple of really good chances and then I was disappointed with the goal we concede.

"It was a couple of mistakes from us which leads to a goal. The second goal was disappointing as well.

"I don’t think we made it hard for them to score against us, all three goals.

"But in between that, particularly in the second half, I thought it was an excellent performance from us.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank acknowledges the crowd at the final whistle after the Carabao Cup third round match against Doncaster Rovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

"I thought we were really good, in control, took the ball more and were a bit more braver than we showed in the first half and a lot more energetic and structured in terms of our press.

"A lot of Tottenham’s chances came from long throws, set-plays and shots on the edge of the box. We need to be better and what we need to work on more on the training ground is our structure from set-plays, particularly defensively and be a bit better from an attacking point of view.

"You could see the difference in quality and energy and pace, particularly in the first half. But in the second half, we showed more belief, urgency and a bit more composure at times.

"We’ve come to one of the best teams in the Premier League and gone toe to toe with them for long periods in the game, particularly in the second half."

Aside from the goals conceded, McCann’s other disappointment was failing to get on the scoresheet to reward the club’s raucous near 4,000-strong travelling support who provided strong backing throughout.

The Rovers chief added: "To see 4,000 coming down here, particularly during the week on a school night when people have got to go to work tomorrow is amazing.

"I’m disappointed we didn’t get a goal for them as that would have been the icing on the cake. But hopefully they can be proud of the team, particularly in the second half."

On his side’s victory, Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: "I was happy with the win and clean sheet. The first half was good and we controlled the game and created chances and we could have scored more goals actually and we got some big opportunities.