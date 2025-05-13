Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside on learning from goalkeeping family members and legendary goalscorer Billy Sharp

As the son and grandson of former professional footballers, Joe Ironside has never been short of role models, but he has enjoyed being part of such a good learning environment at Doncaster Rovers.

Ian Ironside was a goalkeeper with the likes of Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Scarborough in the 1980s and 90s, continuing in the tradition of his dad Roy, who played for Barnsley and Rotherham United in the 1950s and 60s.

Joe broke the pattern by being a centre-forward, but says the principles Ian taught him were crucial in his footballing upbringing. And in the season just gone, he has also been able to learn first-hand from Billy Sharp – the Championship's all-time top-scorer and the most prolific goal-getter in 21st Century English league football.

Asked how the son of a goalkeeper found himself playing up front, Joe replied: "It was probably because he was between the sticks and I was trying to score past him.

"I used to play a lot on the top field with my dad, it's one of my fondest memories.

"I know we played polar opposite positions but the principles are still the same and I think that's been instilled into me from a young age.

"My dad played and my grandad as well, two people I've always looked up to, and I think I've always just wanted to play football. Now I want to strive to be better as a footballer every day. "

Ironside has been at Rovers for two years and has found it an excellent environment to learn in.

LEARNING ZONE: Doncaster Rovers' striker Joe Ironside. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Doncaster reached last season's League Two play-off semi-finals in his first campaign, and this month won the title in a squad including experienced players and wannabe future coaches like Sharp and Richard Wood.

Ironside has felt a spirit where everyone in the squad has been happy to share their knowledge, and at 31 he does not consider himself too old to learn.

"I've played in some teams where certain players are striving to be better and then others are at different stages but here it's a collective desire to put our foot on the gas and move forward," he says.

LEARNING: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside (jumping with Harrogate Town's Anthony O'Connor) (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Every person in the club is a good person. We've got (first-team coach) Lee Glover who played for the gaffer (manager Grant McCann), Woody, Sharpy – the beauty is that everyone's got different experiences but you can bounce off each other and learn from that, even if it's an 18-year-old speaking to someone older. We all just want to get better and we can discuss that."

And although competition from the likes of Sharp and Rob Street have restricted Ironside's opportunities in the season just ended – making only 17 league starts which reaped four goals – the chance to pick the brains of the former in particular has been greatly appreciated.