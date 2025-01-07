Doncaster Rovers are reportedly looking to re-sign Matthew Craig on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old joined Doncaster on loan in January 2024 and quickly established himself as a key figure under Grant McCann.

He was indispensable as Doncaster marched into the League Two play-offs, but did not return for the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham instead loaned the Scotland youth international to Barnsley, who have used him sparingly in recent weeks.

According to Football Insider, Doncaster are eyeing a return for Craig but face competition from Mansfield Town.

Tottenham are believed to be considering ending the midfielder’s Oakwell stay early, with his lack of game time most likely proving a concern.

Speaking in March, while still in Doncaster’s, ranks Craig admitted he could see himself returning to the club for another spell.

He said: “Yeah [I could see it] - I've really liked it here. I think at the end of the season, we'll see what Spurs say as well. So far, I've really enjoyed my time here.

“I've loved it - I've loved every minute. Being able to come here, and being able to experience senior football, is something which I've really enjoyed.