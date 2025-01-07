Doncaster Rovers 'racing' to land midfielder as Tottenham Hotspur consider recall from Barnsley
The 21-year-old joined Doncaster on loan in January 2024 and quickly established himself as a key figure under Grant McCann.
He was indispensable as Doncaster marched into the League Two play-offs, but did not return for the 2024/25 season.
Tottenham instead loaned the Scotland youth international to Barnsley, who have used him sparingly in recent weeks.
According to Football Insider, Doncaster are eyeing a return for Craig but face competition from Mansfield Town.
Tottenham are believed to be considering ending the midfielder’s Oakwell stay early, with his lack of game time most likely proving a concern.
Speaking in March, while still in Doncaster’s, ranks Craig admitted he could see himself returning to the club for another spell.
He said: “Yeah [I could see it] - I've really liked it here. I think at the end of the season, we'll see what Spurs say as well. So far, I've really enjoyed my time here.
“I've loved it - I've loved every minute. Being able to come here, and being able to experience senior football, is something which I've really enjoyed.
“You see games within the league and you can't wait to get out and play.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.