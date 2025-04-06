GRANT McCANN described Doncaster Rovers’ victory at 10-man Cheltenham Town as a “big win” as they kept their League Two title hopes alive with two late goals.

Jamie Sterry smashed home Rovers’ opener and his first of the season in the 89th minute before a second – deep into second-half stoppage-time – from former Robins striker Rob Street sealed maximum points.

Meanwhile, mid-table Cheltenham had Tim Dieng sent off, 11 minutes into the second half for a second yellow card.

“It’s a big win given the context of the week,” said McCann.

“It’s been really tough given we played Carlisle (3-0 win) who are fighting to stay in the league and then Walsall (2-2 draw) who are fighting to win the league.

“And I’m not being disrespectful to Cheltenham, but they could play with freedom because they’re not going up or down, so I was a bit worried about this game and we had to be strong today.

“First half we were sloppy, but we were better second half. I felt we were stronger before the sending off but then when it happened, it was difficult against 10 men.

“We made an adjustment going to a back three and fortunately we got the job done.

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“I’m pleased Jamie is off the mark and then for the second, (assistant boss) Cliffy (Byrne) was shouting ‘get it in the corner’ but we had an overload and then it was a good finish from Rob.”

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Dieng saw red in the 56th minute after a foul on Jack Senior.

Right-back Sterry applied the perfect touch and strike past Joe Day in the 89th minute after good work from Luke Molyneux on the left.

And substitute Street finished neatly in the fifth minute of time added on after a parry from Day, sealing the points and sending the 683 travelling fans home happy.

Cheltenham Town: Day, Jude-Boyd (King 90), Stubbs, Bennett, Bradbury (Haynes 90), Kinsella, Dieng, Thomas, Backwell (Dulson 67), Archer, Miller (Hay 67). Unused substitutes: Diallo, Bakare, Adedokun.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson (Ironside 78), Wood (McGrath 59), Senior, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Kelly (Clifton 59), Gibson (Sbarra 77), Sharp (Street 60). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Ennis.