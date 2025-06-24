Doncaster Rovers 'in advanced talks' to sign Tottenham Hotspur prodigy with Europa League experience
The 19-year-old, a winger by trade, has featured regularly for Spurs at youth level and moved to the fringes of the senior set-up.
Last season, he was handed his senior debut in the Europa League against Swedish outfit Elfsborg and marked the milestone with a goal.
It appears a loan move is the next for the wideman, who is seemingly edging closer to a South Yorkshire switch.
Doncaster Rovers eye Damola Ajayi
According to Football Insider, Doncaster are in discussions about taking Ajayi on board on a temporary basis.
Grant McCann’s men are newly-promoted in League One and will need firepower to ensure they are competitive in the third tier.
Ajayi made Ange Postecoglou’s bench in the Premier League one more than one occasion last term, suggesting he has the potential to be a handful for League One defenders.
It is believed a number of clubs have shown interest in Ajayi, although it is Doncaster said to be poised to win the race.
The winger put pen to paper on a Spurs deal running until 2028 in January and said: “I’m really excited to get going, really excited to push on. I’m just ready to see what’s next.
“I started at Bromley, was there for year, then came here on trial, and then got signed at under-14s. I think it was top. It was good for me to see the levels I’ll be stepping into when I’m a full-time player. I feel like it was good, I feel like it helped me to improve, get sharper.”
Doncaster Rovers’ summer business
Doncaster have been busy in the transfer market since they lifted the League Two title last month.
Leeds United academy graduate Robbie Gotts was the first through the door, making the step up from Barrow in League Two.
He has since been followed by goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala, defender Matty Pearson, winger Glenn Middleton and forward Brandon Hanlan.
