Doncaster Rovers promotion hero finds new club as Arsenal academy graduate issues farewell message
The 25-year-old joined Doncaster from Arsenal in 2021 and become a stalwart at the back for the South Yorkshire club.
He was instrumental in their title-winning League Two campaign, but opted against putting pen to paper at the end of the season.
Olowu now appears likely to face Doncaster next season after joining their League One rivals Stockport on a three-year deal.
Dave Challinor on Joseph Olowu move
Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “I’m delighted that Joseph has agreed to move to us, having gained promotion to this division with Doncaster last season. I know it was a big decision for him, as he’d had a great season and enjoyed his time there.
“He was a player that we tried to sign in January, but understandably Doncaster wanted to keep him in to assist in their objective, which they achieved.
“To pick him up on a free transfer is great business for us and in my opinion we have a player who is in his prime years, but also has real development in him.
“He’s played as a right-sided centre-back but we also feel he can play central in a three or either side in a back four. His profile is ideal for what we want in terms of his athleticism, ability to defend and his comfort in possession.
“The overriding feeling I got when I met Joseph for the first time, though, was that we have a brilliant person, a motivated individual that wants to progress and improve and we hope we can aid his growth to benefit all parties.”
Joseph Olowu bids farewell
Olowu amassed 144 appearances across his four years at the Eco-Power Stadium. In a farewell message issued via Instagram, he has paid tribute to the fans as well as his former teammates and coaches.
He said: “After four incredible years at Doncaster Rovers, my time at the club has come to an end. I'm truly grateful to all the managers, coaches, and staff who've helped me grow on and off the pitch.
“To my teammates past and present thank you for the memories, the brotherhood, and for making this journey so special. Winning the league with this group was unforgettable.
“To the fans - thank you for embracing me from day one. Your support through the highs and lows meant everything, and celebrating promotion at the Eco-Power is a moment I'll never forget.
“Lastly, I thank God for his continued grace and for allowing me to live out my dream. Thank you, Doncaster Rovers.”