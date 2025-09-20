GRANT McCANN is not usually one for looking back, but this week he reflected on Doncaster Rovers' start to 2025-26 once the anger of defeat at Wigan Athletic subsided.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3-0 reverse was, McCann will tell you, the exception to the rule. He is looking for something more familiar at home to Wimbledon on Saturday.

The second defeat of the season was very different to losing 2-0 at Huddersfield Town, where Rovers were on top for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was needed this week because I was a bit critical to the players and everyone on Saturday," he said of his season’s review. "I really hate losing.

"The Wigan performance was just flat so this week was important to go back to the start of the season and show the players what we've done up to this point.

"It's not something I tend to do because it's gone but I thought it was important this week.

"The last thing they needed me to do was hit them with a video nasty on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was showing them what we are, what we're about, how we work, how we've won games, how we've looked strong from the start of the season and putting that back into their thought process.

CRITICAL: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

"The things that went wrong, the players know themselves. They get sent our games on a Saturday evening, whether it's clipped-up, full game, or their clips, so they've seen it anyway."

Promoted Wimbledon, like Doncaster and Bradford City, have taken well to the division.

"I don't think anyone's fearful," says McCann. "We saw Stockport and Wrexham – they threw more money at it but that's by the by."