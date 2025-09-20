Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon: Why video nasties were not in Grant McCann's plans this week
The 3-0 reverse was, McCann will tell you, the exception to the rule. He is looking for something more familiar at home to Wimbledon on Saturday.
The second defeat of the season was very different to losing 2-0 at Huddersfield Town, where Rovers were on top for long periods.
"I think it was needed this week because I was a bit critical to the players and everyone on Saturday," he said of his season’s review. "I really hate losing.
"The Wigan performance was just flat so this week was important to go back to the start of the season and show the players what we've done up to this point.
"It's not something I tend to do because it's gone but I thought it was important this week.
"The last thing they needed me to do was hit them with a video nasty on Monday morning.
"It was showing them what we are, what we're about, how we work, how we've won games, how we've looked strong from the start of the season and putting that back into their thought process.
"The things that went wrong, the players know themselves. They get sent our games on a Saturday evening, whether it's clipped-up, full game, or their clips, so they've seen it anyway."
Promoted Wimbledon, like Doncaster and Bradford City, have taken well to the division.
"I don't think anyone's fearful," says McCann. "We saw Stockport and Wrexham – they threw more money at it but that's by the by."
Harry Clifton is set for six weeks out with a torn hamstring but Jamie Sterry is in contention to start after another 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game.