That’s the message from Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann to his players, who are striving to end a four-match losing sequence in all competitions against a Burton Albion side who have been fortified by fine recent away results at Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Gary Bowyer’s side arguably produced the shock result of the League One season so far in clipping the wings of the high-flying Bluebirds on Tuesday night to climb off the foot of the table.

The Brewers frustrated Cardiff before nicking a late winner and similar tactics might just ensue at the Eco-Power Stadium, where home supporters might have to show a bit of patience themselves as well.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "I think that is going to be important and something we have spoken about. Being patient with a purpose.

"We have to find different ways. We have done a lot of work this week on breaking a low block down. That’s something we have to do, leading into this game.

"Do I think Gary (Bowyer) is going to come here and do anything differently to what he did at Cardiff? At Huddersfield, he had a wee bit more of a group and maybe teams are doing that off the back of what we did at Huddersfield in the first half.

"At Cardiff, they sat behind and waited and they are really good on transition. They have got really good players and can spring on you quickly.

Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp holds off Rotherham United's Jamal Baptiste in the recent South Yorkshire derby.

"There’s been a lot of work this week. Gary might throw a surprise and come up with a different shape and press us.

"We’ve got to be prepared for everything, really."

For his part, veteran Rovers striker Billy Sharp was happy that Burton sprung a surprise in the Principality after being the equivalent of a wounded – and dangerous – animal following last weekend’s hammering at home to Plymouth Argyle.

He added: "I’m quite happy they did have a positive result after that and it’s usually what happens.

"Fair play, they’ve gone to Cardiff, kept a clean sheet and got maximum points.

"They will probably try and do the same again to us and it’s up to us to try and break them down and show the quality we’ve got to score a goal against them and they will probably have to come out a little bit then.