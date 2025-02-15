Grant McCann has told Doncaster Rovers not to get too wrapped up in the fluctuations of an extremely tight League Two promotion race because the momentum can change so quickly.

Even after losing their last league match, at Chesterfield last week, Rovers were still in the second of three automatic promotion places.

Now, as they prepare to host Grimsby Town on Saturday, only goals scored is keeping them above sixth-placed Port Vale, a point behind second-placed Notts County, who they beat on Thursday.

"It's going to be a fascinating run-in," said McCann. "It's probably the tightest division in terms of the automatic promotion places.

"We want to try and put the disappointment of Chesterfield behind us and focus on Grimsby. We feel like we're in decent enough nick and the boys are playing with confidence.

"We're at home, we've got local rivals coming, no doubt it'll be a packed-out stadium."

But Doncaster, who took great encouragement from their performance in defeat at home to Crystal Palace in Monday's FA Cup fourth-round tie, have been told just to concentrate on themselves.

"There's a lot of teams in good form but it can change quickly," said McCann. "You can go from winning four games on the spin to not winning for four or five.

CRUNCH TIME: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann does not want his team getting distracted (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

"If you start acting on emotion regarding the table it can send you over the edge.

"We're at a point now where the players understand most things (we do). A lot have been with us from last season so they can drum the message into them instead of it always coming from me, Cliff (Byrne, his assistant), Copps (James Coppinger), Gloves (Lee Glover).”

Clifton missed Monday with a hamstring injury. Sterry played, but took a kick to the head. Ethan Ennis came off after treatment and James Maxwell ended the game with a shin problem.

"We've got a few bumps and bruises," said McCann. "I'm not going to come out and tell you who's playing and who's not.”