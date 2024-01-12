The League Two outfit have taken quick and decisive action to arrest their struggles, signing four players within the opening fortnight of the window.

Waters became the most recent addition when he sealed a temporary switch from high-flying Wrexham.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Newport County, Byrne explained the thinking behind targeting Waters.

He said: “I think he brings a different dimension for us. First and foremost, character-wise he's going to be excellent for the group. He's going to step in and supplement that. But also, on the pitch, what he can bring to us there as well.

"He's a real threat, [with] a real eye for goal, direct style of play in terms that he has his eye for the goal and wants to make runs in behind. We feel it will add another dimension to the group.”

Waters became the second forward to join Rovers in the current window, following the footsteps of Conor Carty and Jay McGrath.

The midfield has also been bolstered with the addition of Matthew Craig on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Variety is the spice of life and it is certainly something Byrne and manager Grant McCann want in the Rovers frontline.

Byrne has emphasised the importance of signing players who have varying traits and strengths.

He said: “The dynamic of that forward line presents different problems for the opposition. That's the focus behind where we recruit the players we bring in.

"You don't want to be bringing in similar types all the time, you want to be bringing in players that can cause the opposition more problems and we feel Billy will do that.

"We’re more than pleased to have him here. We’ve spoken to him and some good people we know within the game and the references have come in extremely high on Billy.

“He's an infectious character already, in the couple of days he's been in, so we're looking forward to working with him.”