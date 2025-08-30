THE special ingredient in Doncaster Rovers' start to the season is mentality. As a newcomer to the group, Connor O'Riordan has been struck by just how strong it is.

Five wins from their first seven matches – two in the League Cup – is not what outsiders expected when many lazily tipped the League Two champions for relegation. The only defeat was at Huddersfield Town, in a game they had plenty of.

Some very good players – led by Luke Molyneux, recovered from what looked a nasty ankle injury in their midweek cup tie at Accrington Stanley – are a big reason. So is a squad depth which saw them change their entire XI at Middlesbrough in round one and win 4-0.

A striker is set to add to that before Monday's 7pm transfer deadline, rumoured to be Houston Dynamo's Toyosi Olusanya, but not in time to face Rotherham United in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A quality manager who knows the level goes a long way too, and Doncaster have Grant McCann.

But perhaps most important is the environment Blackburn Rovers loanee O'Riordan has been dropped into. It is hard, but supportive.

"The togetherness here is amazing," says the 21-year-old, already on his fourth loan since starting out at Crewe Alexandra.

"It's probably the best changing room I've been in in terms of that. It's that never-say-die attitude like the Mansfield game, for example – we played really well and went 1-0 down but we managed to win 2-1.

"Moments like that just show how the group is together.

"The subs have had a massive impact and it just shows everyone's working towards the same goal.

"There's a lot of players who were here last year, the core of the team, and the gaffer's very clear in his messages, we all go onto the pitch knowing exactly what our jobs are. That's important.

"Everyone knows what they need to do and what the team needs to do to get three points.

"Whoever plays knows what is expected of them."

The competition for places is done in the best interests of the team.

"We are really lucky we have four excellent centre-backs for the level," says McCann, who has Jamie Sterry available to play in a protective mask after a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

"It's a tough job every week picking a team and centre-back is probably a prime example because they've all done really well this season.

"It's about picking the two we feel is best for the opposition – number one to stop them, number two to help us when we get the ball.

"We very rarely have two on the bench so competition's fierce.

"Matty certainly keeps those three young boys in a good place."

At 32 Matty – Pearson – is a decade or more older than O'Riordan, Sean Grehan and Jay McGrath. He manages to be team-mate, rival and coach to them.

"We had a video this week with clips from the Port Vale game and Matty pulled me aside the next morning and asked what I thought I could do differently," says O'Riordan. "That's brilliant.

"He plays in my position and he's played over 600 games so we can definitely learn a lot from players like Matty and Sharpy (Billy Sharp).