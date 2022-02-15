Lincoln City 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: Dan Gardner lifts Rovers off bottom of League One

Dan Gardner was the late hero for Gary McSheffrey’s battlers, as he slotted home a penalty after the delay and with just nine minutes left of normal time.

The much-needed victory lifted Rovers off the bottom of the League One table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an encouraging start for Rovers at the LNER Stadium, Tommy Rowe finding space before lashing in a shot which took a deflection into goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’s grateful grasp.

Dan Gardner of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The hosts then took control, forcing Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell into a number of decent saves. Morgan Whittaker was the first to be denied, while Mitchell was also tested by Joe Walsh and Liam Cullen.

Rowe was bravely blocked by Regan Poole, Chris Maguire and John Marquis went close for the hosts, before Rovers’ Ben Jackson clipped an effort over the bar.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy fired narrowly off target as the hosts tried to up their tempo again, but back came Rovers. Joseph Olowu saw a header blocked.

There was then the lengthy delay due to the medical emergency among the home support, with the Imps confirming in a Tweet soon after that the fans was ‘conscious and breathing’ before leaving the stadium for treatment.

After the resumption Gardner won the game from the spot after Joe Walsh had handled in the box. Walsh was later sent off after being shown another yellow card.

Lincoln: Griffiths, Poole, Sanders (Bishop, 64), McGrandles, Whittaker, Cullen (Scully, 82), Maguire (Hopper, 90), Bramall, Walsh, Marquis, Norton-Cuffy. Unused substitutes: Wright, Melbourne, Fiorini, Sorensen.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Smith, Gardner, Rowe, Griffiths (Dodoo, 82), Martin (Odubeko, 82). Unused substitutes: Jones, Clayton, Barlow, Agard, Horton.