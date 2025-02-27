The 2024/25 EFL play-off dates have been announced.

Thrilling knockout competitions are a tradition at the end of each season, as clubs who missed out on automatic promotion are given a second chance to rise through the pyramid.

An array of Yorkshire clubs have featured in play-off finals over the years, with varying levels of success.

As it stands, a number of the county’s clubs could find themselves involved in the play-offs. Leeds United and Sheffield United occupy automatic promotion slots in the Championship, but Premier League status is not yet theirs.

Wembley Stadium will once again host the EFL play-off finals. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

While the Whites and the Blades want to avoid the play-offs, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to barge their way into the top six.

In League One, Barnsley harbour ambitions of emerging from the mid-table pack to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Huddersfield Town currently have one, but are struggling for form and have a clutch of clubs hot on their heels. Rotherham United, meanwhile, would need a remarkable end to the season to secure a spot.

Down in the fourth tier, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers occupy two of the three automatic promotion slots.

Both will be hoping they do not need the play-offs to secure League One football, but may have to compete if their respective positions cannot be held on to.

Here are all the key end-of-season dates, as confirmed by the EFL.

Final day fixtures

Championship: Saturday, May 3, 12:30pm

League One; Saturday, May 3, 3pm

League Two: Saturday, May 3, 3pm

Play-off semi-finals

Thursday, May 8, 8pm: Championship A first leg (6th v 3rd)

Friday, May 9, 8pm: Championship B first leg (5th v 4th)

Saturday, May 10, 12;30pm: League One A first leg (6th v 3rd)

Saturday, May 10, 7:45pm: League One B first leg (5th v 4th)

Sunday, May 11, 3:30pm: League Two A first leg (7th v 4th)

Sunday, May 11, 6:30pm: League Two B first leg (6th v 5th)

Leeds United suffered Wembley heartbreak last season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Monday, May 12, 8pm: Championship A second leg (3rd v 6th)

Tuesday, May 13, 8pm: Championship B second leg (4th v 5th)

Wednesday, May 14, 8pm: League One A second leg (3rd v 6th)

Thursday, May 15, 8pm: League One B second leg (4th v 5th)

Friday, May 16, 8pm: League Two A second leg (4th v 7th)

Saturday, May 17, 12:30pm: League Two B second leg (5th v 6th)

Play-off finals

Saturday, May 24: Championship

Sunday, May 25: League One