EFL play-offs: Dates confirmed with Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Barnsley hoping to be involved
Thrilling knockout competitions are a tradition at the end of each season, as clubs who missed out on automatic promotion are given a second chance to rise through the pyramid.
An array of Yorkshire clubs have featured in play-off finals over the years, with varying levels of success.
As it stands, a number of the county’s clubs could find themselves involved in the play-offs. Leeds United and Sheffield United occupy automatic promotion slots in the Championship, but Premier League status is not yet theirs.
While the Whites and the Blades want to avoid the play-offs, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to barge their way into the top six.
In League One, Barnsley harbour ambitions of emerging from the mid-table pack to secure a spot in the play-offs.
Huddersfield Town currently have one, but are struggling for form and have a clutch of clubs hot on their heels. Rotherham United, meanwhile, would need a remarkable end to the season to secure a spot.
Down in the fourth tier, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers occupy two of the three automatic promotion slots.
Both will be hoping they do not need the play-offs to secure League One football, but may have to compete if their respective positions cannot be held on to.
Here are all the key end-of-season dates, as confirmed by the EFL.
Final day fixtures
Championship: Saturday, May 3, 12:30pm
League One; Saturday, May 3, 3pm
League Two: Saturday, May 3, 3pm
Play-off semi-finals
Thursday, May 8, 8pm: Championship A first leg (6th v 3rd)
Friday, May 9, 8pm: Championship B first leg (5th v 4th)
Saturday, May 10, 12;30pm: League One A first leg (6th v 3rd)
Saturday, May 10, 7:45pm: League One B first leg (5th v 4th)
Sunday, May 11, 3:30pm: League Two A first leg (7th v 4th)
Sunday, May 11, 6:30pm: League Two B first leg (6th v 5th)
Monday, May 12, 8pm: Championship A second leg (3rd v 6th)
Tuesday, May 13, 8pm: Championship B second leg (4th v 5th)
Wednesday, May 14, 8pm: League One A second leg (3rd v 6th)
Thursday, May 15, 8pm: League One B second leg (4th v 5th)
Friday, May 16, 8pm: League Two A second leg (4th v 7th)
Saturday, May 17, 12:30pm: League Two B second leg (5th v 6th)
Play-off finals
Saturday, May 24: Championship
Sunday, May 25: League One
Monday, May 26: League Two
