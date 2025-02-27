Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender Joe Mattock has joined the free agent market.

The 34-year-old, a left-back by trade, is a well-known figure in Yorkshire footballing circles. As well as Wednesday and Rotherham, Mattock counts Sheffield United and Harrogate Town among his former clubs.

He dropped into the non-league pyramid earlier on in the season, joining National League North outfit Marine after departing Harrogate.

However, the defender has now left the sixth-tier side. The travel involved in playing for the Merseyside club has been cited as the reason for his exit, which Marine have confirmed via social media.

Joe Mattock spent seven years at Rotherham United. | Warren Little/Getty Images

A former England youth international, Mattock started his career at Leicester City and made 72 appearances at first-team level for the Foxes.

He moved on to West Bromwich Albion in 2009 and it was the Baggies who first sent Mattock to Yorkshire, loaning him to Sheffield United in 2011.

Mattock returned to the Steel City a year later, linking up with Sheffield United’s bitter rivals Wednesday on a permanent basis.

Between 2012 and 2015, he accumulated 66 appearances for the Owls and scored three goals.

Sheffield Wednesday are among Joe Mattock's former clubs. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He left for another South Yorkshire side, joining Rotherham, and featured for the Millers on 225 occasions over a six-year period.

His lengthy association with the club came to an end in 2022, allowing Harrogate to swoop for his services.