EFL warns it could consider 'capacity reductions' after pitch invasions at Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town

The EFL released a statement condemning the pitch invasion at Forest and similar scenes at other play-off and end-of-season matches, which included Huddersfield Town as their supporters rushed onto the John Smith's Stadium turf after beating Luton.

Sharp was headbutted while stood on the sidelines, with a 31-year-old man later arrested, and required stitches as the incident received widespread condemnation.

A statement read: "Supporters are reminded that it is against the law to enter the pitch at any time and could result in a club ban and criminal record. More importantly it puts the safety of players, coaches, managers and match officials at risk.

PITCH INVASION: At Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Picture: PA Wire.

"It is vital that those playing the game can do so safe in the knowledge that they will not be subjected to violent, threatening or anti-social behaviour going forward.

"Many people have already lost the privilege of watching their team via club bans this season and further punitive action will follow for those who continue to disregard ground regulations and break the law at football matches.

“We recognise that this lawlessness is being conducted by a small minority of individuals and that the majority of people attending matches are a credit to their club.

“However, it is not acceptable for supporters to enter the field of play at any time given the EFL’s objective is to ensure our matches remain a safe and welcoming one for all.

PITCH INVASION: At Huddersfield Town on Monday. Picture: Getty Images.

“Therefore, over the summer we will consider what further measures are now at our disposal, including the potential use of capacity reductions or other similar mitigations.”

Some clubs have taken a zero-tolerance approach to pitch invasions. During Middlesbrough's final home against Stoke City, a child entered the field during the match and he and his father, who filmed the incident on his mobile phone, have been banned from the ground for life.

In League Two, Bristol Rovers will likely face an FA charge after the 86th minute pitch invasion in their final game, as they were dramatically promoted from the fourth tier.