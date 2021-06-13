England 1 Croatia 0 - player ratings

CHANCE: England forward Phil Foden

It was a real team performance of discipline and skill, but here is how the individual players rated.

Jordan Pickford – even when Croatia played well, he had very little to do 6

Kyle Walker – got forward well in the first half, showed a fraction's indecision in the second, but thankfully it was not costly 7

John Stones – picked up a second-half injury but able to continue dealing with Croatia's threat well 7

Tyrone Mings – a couple of important first-half interceptions were important after playing unconvincingly in the warm-ups 7

Kieran Trippier– a strange choice at left-back. Did not let himself down but perhaps a left-footer might offer more going forward 6

Kalvin Phillips – defensively and going forward he was excellent, quickly into the game and England s best player 9

Declan Rice – played a huge part in wining the battle against an outstanding midfield 8

Phil Foden – set the tone with a shot curled against the base of the post after five minutes. His touch was exquisite throughout 8

Mason Mount – did a good job trying to help the midfield and Harry Kane 7

Raheem Sterling – a constant outlet for England and scorer of the only goal 8

Harry Kane – got clattered by a combination of Caleta-Car and the post at his only real glimpse of a chance 6.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford (for Foden, 71) – came on as a right winger and later played at centre-forward but the focus of the last 20 minutes was understandably defensive 6

Jude Bellingham (for Kane, 82) – became the youngest player to appear in a major tournament for England, and will be better for the experience 6

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Sterling, 90) – N/A

Not used: Shaw, Grealish, D Henderson, J Henderson, Coady, White, Johnstone, James, Saka.