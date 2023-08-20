England’s World Cup dream has been shattered by Spain in the final in Sydney.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike was enough to see off Sarina Wiegman’s team with England unable to make a breakthrough in Sydney on Sunday.

A superb penalty save from Mary Earps gave England fans something to cheer about midway through the second half, but the Lionesses were unable to capitalise.

Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish, but that will be little consolation to the Lionesses, who came within inches of an opener when Lauren Hemp clipped the crossbar in the first half.

Spain players celebrate after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

FIFA Best goalkeeper Earps produced several fine saves to keep England in the contest, including the vital block to deny Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as her determined team-mates tried to stage a comeback.

That never came, and while the Lionesses had their chances they ultimately could not find a way past speedy Spain, who survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to secure a deserved maiden world title.

