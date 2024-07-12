It’s coming home! England will be playing against Spain in the Euro 2024 Final this weekend – here are the places in Yorkshire hosting live screenings of the football match.

It is the 17th edition of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, often referred to as UEFA Euro 2024 or Euro 2024.

England has reached the final of the football championship and will play against Spain on Sunday, July 14, 2024 and the winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.

There are various Yorkshire pubs and hotels hosting events where members of the public can watch the 2024 Euro final where you can enjoy a pint and some food as well as entertainment.

EURO 2024 logo is pictured on a giant replica ball. (Pic credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)

Where can I watch the Euro 2024 in Yorkshire?

Project House

When: Sunday, July 14 from 5pm

Where: Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR.

You can book your tickets for the England vs Spain Euro final at Project House featuring a giant outdoor screen, DJs and street food traders.

Hyde Park Hotel

When: Sunday, July 14 from 8pm to 10pm

Where: 2 Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AS.

You can catch every game from the qualifiers to the final at Hyde Park Hotel and you can book your table for the best views on screens and food and drink deals.

Ye Olde Starre Inne

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.

Visitors can watch the Euro 2024 Final live while indulging in the food and drink offers.

Bungalows and Bears

When: Sunday, July 14

Where: Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF.

The UEFA Euro 2024 final is virtually coming to Sheffield where you can enjoy traditional pub food and drinks.

Crown

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: 1033 Great Horton Road, Bradford, BD7 4AH.

Enjoy pub food and drinks while watching the nail-biting final.

Black Bull Inn

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: 7-9 Green End, Clayton, Bradford, BD14 6BA.

The Euro final will be playing live at the Black Bull Inn.

Mill

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: 602 Holderness Road, Hull, HU9 3EU.

Is it coming home? Find out at the Mill. You can secure the best seats in the pub.

The Saltshouse

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: The Saltshouse, 1 Dunvegan Road, Hull, HU8 9JD.

You can watch the final at The Saltshouse.

The Station Inn

When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm

Where: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

The Euro match between England and Spain will be shown on screens at this Whitby pub.

Alexandra

When: Sunday, July 14

Where: Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB.