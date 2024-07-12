Euro 2024: Where can I watch the England vs Spain Euro 2024 final in Yorkshire? Pubs, hotels and fan parks hosting live screenings in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Whitby, Harrogate and Hull
It is the 17th edition of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, often referred to as UEFA Euro 2024 or Euro 2024.
England has reached the final of the football championship and will play against Spain on Sunday, July 14, 2024 and the winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.
There are various Yorkshire pubs and hotels hosting events where members of the public can watch the 2024 Euro final where you can enjoy a pint and some food as well as entertainment.
Where can I watch the Euro 2024 in Yorkshire?
Project House
When: Sunday, July 14 from 5pm
Where: Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR.
You can book your tickets for the England vs Spain Euro final at Project House featuring a giant outdoor screen, DJs and street food traders.
Hyde Park Hotel
When: Sunday, July 14 from 8pm to 10pm
Where: 2 Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AS.
You can catch every game from the qualifiers to the final at Hyde Park Hotel and you can book your table for the best views on screens and food and drink deals.
Ye Olde Starre Inne
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.
Visitors can watch the Euro 2024 Final live while indulging in the food and drink offers.
Bungalows and Bears
When: Sunday, July 14
Where: Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF.
The UEFA Euro 2024 final is virtually coming to Sheffield where you can enjoy traditional pub food and drinks.
Crown
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: 1033 Great Horton Road, Bradford, BD7 4AH.
Enjoy pub food and drinks while watching the nail-biting final.
Black Bull Inn
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: 7-9 Green End, Clayton, Bradford, BD14 6BA.
The Euro final will be playing live at the Black Bull Inn.
Mill
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: 602 Holderness Road, Hull, HU9 3EU.
Is it coming home? Find out at the Mill. You can secure the best seats in the pub.
The Saltshouse
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: The Saltshouse, 1 Dunvegan Road, Hull, HU8 9JD.
You can watch the final at The Saltshouse.
The Station Inn
When: Sunday, July 14 at 8pm
Where: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.
The Euro match between England and Spain will be shown on screens at this Whitby pub.
Alexandra
When: Sunday, July 14
Where: Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB.
There will be pub food and chilled drinks.
