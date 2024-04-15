The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, often referred to as UEFA Euro 2024 or Euro 2024, will be the 17th edition of the event.

Germany will host the tournament this year and will take place from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, July 14, 2024 and the winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euro 2024 kicks off in Munich and ends with the final in Berlin and there are various Yorkshire venues hosting events where members of the public can watch the championship.

EURO 2024 logo is pictured on a giant replica ball. (Pic credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, June 16 England will be playing against Serbia at 8pm, on Thursday, June 20 England will be playing against Denmark at 5pm and on Tuesday, June 25 England will be playing against Slovenia at 8pm.

Here are some venues hosting the football championship.

Where can I watch the Euro 2024 in Yorkshire?

O2 Academy Leeds

When: Sunday, June 16 at 6.30pm

Where: 55 Cookridge St, Leeds LS2 3AW

On the date of Serbia vs England, the arena will be hosting a live screening for over 18s only and those who are interested can book a ticket in advance on the O2 Academy website.

Project House

When: Sunday, June 16 at 1.45pm

Where: Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR.

You can book your tickets for all England matches at Project House featuring a giant outdoor screen, DJs and street food traders. General admission tickets include a drink (beer, cider or soft drink), table bookings include two drinks (beer, cider or soft drink) per person.

Hyde Park Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: Various dates between Friday, June 14 and Sunday, July 14

Where: 2 Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AS.

You can catch every game from the qualifiers to the final at Hyde Park Hotel and you can book your table for the best views on screens and food and drink deals.

The Punch Bowl

When: Friday, June 14

Where: 7 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AN.

The Euros 2024 tournament will be screened on HD screens at this York pub and will include a hat-trick of classic pub food, chilled drinks packages and social fun.

Ye Olde Starre Inn

When: Group stage (June 14 to 26), Round of 16 (June 29 to July 2), Quarter-finals (July 5 and 6), Semi-finals (July 9 and 10) and Final (July 14)

Where: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can book a space from mid-May; visitors can watch the football matches live while indulging in the food and drink offers.

Bungalows and Bears

When: From Friday, June 14 to Sunday, July 14

Where: Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF.

The UEFA Euro 2024 Championships is virtually coming to Sheffield where you can enjoy traditional pub food and drinks.

Crown

When: Group stage (June 14 to 26), Round of 16 (June 29 to July 2), Quarter-finals (July 5 and 6), Semi-finals (July 9 and 10) and Final (July 14)

When: 1033 Great Horton Road, Bradford, BD7 4AH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy pub food and drinks while watching the nail-biting matches.

Black Bull Inn

When: Between Friday, June 14 and Sunday, July 14

Where: 7-9 Green End, Clayton, Bradford, BD14 6BA.

The Euro games will be playing live at the Black Bull Inn.

Mill

When: Various dates between Friday, June 14 and Sunday, July 14

Where: 602 Holderness Road, Hull, HU9 3EU.

In Group A, Scotland have drawn Hungary, Switzerland and hosts Germany while England find themselves in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia. You can secure the best seats in the pub.

The Saltshouse

When: From Friday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 19

Where: The Saltshouse, 1 Dunvegan Road, Hull, HU8 9JD.

You can watch the championship at The Saltshouse and catch every game from the qualifiers to the final.

The Station Inn

When: From Friday, June 14 to Sunday, July 14

Where: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

All of the games will be shown on screens at this Whitby pub.

Alexandra

When: Friday, June 14

Where: Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB.