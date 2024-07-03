Everton have completed the signing of former Sheffield United playmaker Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille.

Ndiaye dazzled in Sheffield United’s 2022/23 campaign, playing a key role as they secured promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. The Blades were keen for him to stay but he was prised from Bramall Lane by Marseille.

The move was a fairytale one for Ndiaye, who was joining the club he supported in his youth. However, he has left the Stade Vélodrome after just one season in the French top tier.

He has been handed a five-year contract by Everton, who have paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

Former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye is back in English football. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Speaking to Everton TV, Ndiaye said: “I am so pleased to be an Everton player. The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get going.

“Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal teammate Idrissa [Gueye] also played a part and spoke highly of the club and a lot of good things.

“As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists but I also like to work hard. I love running, chasing the ball, getting the team high up the pitch. As a striker, you're the first defender. I love doing that bit.

“I'm so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season. I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Ndiaye had been linked with Crystal Palace earlier this year, although a move to Selhurst Park never materialised. He will instead be part of Everton’s final season at Goodison Park as they prepare for life in a new stadium.